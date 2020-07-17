KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Without the Opera House, Long Beach Performers Get Creative
The California Report

Without the Opera House, Long Beach Performers Get Creative

7 min
KQED News Staff
Long Beach Opera's production of the Pulitzer-winning Central Park 5 (Courtesy Long Beach Opera)

Without the Opera House, Long Beach Performers Get Creative

The coronavirus has shuttered live performance venues and created enormous headaches for California's theaters, symphonies, and opera companies. That includes Long Beach Opera.
Guest: Jennifer Rivera, Long Beach Opera executive director 

Kincade Fire Caused By PG&E Power Lines, Says CalFire

State fire investigators have ruled that last fall's Kincade Fire in Sonoma County was caused by power lines belonging to Pacific Gas and Electric.
Lily Jamali, KQED 

Sponsored