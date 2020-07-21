Why COVID-19 Threatens Student Votes in California

In these tight races, Democratic candidates are relying on a boost from reliably liberal college voters. According to the California Target Book, "precincts adjacent to college campuses that have high concentration of voters between the ages of 18 to 34 can easily award over 90% of their votes to a Democratic candidate in a typical D vs R race, and net the Democratic candidate thousands of raw votes."

The College Democrats at Cal State Fullerton planned to spend the year focusing on those three races, said Andrew Levy, the group's president.

In 2018, voter engagement surged on the Fullerton campus, with the voting rate increasing by nearly a third over the previous mid-term election. The 2,627 CSU Fullerton students who registered to vote marked the second-highest total of any public school in the state.

"We planned on having a lot of people go and phone bank at the local [California Democratic Party] office and canvass in addition to that," Levy said of the group's plans for 2020. "But once COVID-19 hit, it was just kind of a bummer."

Orange County is one of 15 counties that already mail every voter a ballot, which could help the transition to November's largely vote-by-mail election. And the hurdle of constantly shifting student addresses could be eased, in part, by the decision of many incoming freshmen to stay home and attend a community college.

"We actually are seeing a huge increase in the number of students who are registering for classes for Fullerton College, for Mount SAC, for Orange Coast, so there's a lot of students who aren't going to be moving," said Jodi Balma, a professor of political science at Fullerton College.

"But it's a very transient population as far as moving apartment to apartment to dorm to apartment to back home," Balma said. "And so we do want to make sure that people update their registration data."

Like Everything Else, Getting Out the Vote Moves Online

Student organizers are hoping to convey this information to their fellow undergrads by adapting their plans to the distanced reality of the fall; with virtual phone banking and social media campaigns replacing registration tables and door-knocking trips.

"The strategy is still the same: ask every student and create cultures of voting on campus. Students helping students vote through peer-to-peer contact has been shown to be the most effective," said Nic Riani, a rising senior at UCLA and the board chair of the California Public Interest Research Group (CALPIRG) Students, which helps run the state's Students Vote Project.

"Obviously, we can't do any of our usual in-person tactics, like waving to students as they walk to class to help them register to vote or going into classes and passing out forms," said Riani. "But we can hop into Zoom lectures to make announcements and build a network of students that are committing to voting and then call and text those students to help them make a plan to vote."

CALPIRG is running a summer internship program, collecting pledges to vote from more than 3,000 college students in California, Riani said. The group plans to call those students in the fall to make sure they are registered to vote at an address where they can receive their mail ballot.

College administrators and faculty will also have an important role in ensuring a successful student vote in the fall.

Presidents and chancellors can serve as powerful lobbying voices as state and county officials decide on the location of polling places and vote centers. And during distanced learning, professors and faculty will have the most direct access to students, said Gismondi, whose Institute for Democracy & Higher Education has a forthcoming report with recommendations to increase student voting.

"Faculty members, no matter what happens in the fall, will be the most important contact point for college students, because they're really the one group on the university's side that will have guaranteed contacts with students," said Gismondi, who encourages professors to facilitate political conversations and spend class time on the mechanics of voting.

"We think that a lot of the things that colleges and universities can and should do under normal circumstances can still happen," Gismondi added. "It's going to require some flexibility, it's going to require some adaptability and it's going to take some creativity."