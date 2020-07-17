Dreamers in Limbo As Trump Officials Stall on New DACA Applications

In a 5-4 ruling, the Supreme Court said the Trump administration did not follow the law when it tried to end DACA. Lower courts had forced the government to process DACA renewals while the case was litigated, but did not require officials to accept new applications from people like Merlos.

Since the June 18 decision however, at least 300,000 young immigrants, who meet the requirements for DACA but have never held the protections, are now eligible to apply, according to legal scholars.

But nearly a month after the high court ruled, the federal agency in charge of handling immigration applications, has not publicly said how or whether it will accept new DACA requests. That has incensed Democratic lawmakers and sowed uncertainty among young immigrants who have waited, sometimes for years, to benefit.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has begun rejecting new petitions, according to NPR.

The Departments of Justice and Homeland Security are continuing to review the Supreme Court ruling, said a USCIS spokesperson this week. The agency referred KQED to a defiant statement by a top official issued the day after the justices’ decision.

The “court opinion has no basis in law and merely delays the President’s lawful ability to end the illegal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals amnesty program,” said USCIS Deputy Director for Policy Joseph Edlow in the statement. “The constitutionality of this de facto amnesty program created by the Obama administration has been widely questioned since its inception.”

As of Thursday, the USCIS website said the agency is only accepting DACA renewal applications.