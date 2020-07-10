How We Got Here, Part 5: Meaningful Work

Gig work is often marketed as 'flexible work.' But it's also precarious and unprotected work, and today gig workers are continuing to put themselves at risk because they struggle to earn the income they need to survive.

This pandemic has shown — even more — just how unequal our economy is. So where do we go from here?

"How We Got Here" is a special five-part series made by Sam Harnett, Alan Montecillo, and Chris Hoff. These five episodes aired on The Bay from July 6-10. You can hear the rest of the series by following the links below.

