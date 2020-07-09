How We Got Here, Part 4: Disempowerment and Debt

Many Americans are in deep debt. Household debt has reached an all-time high at over $14 trillion. This means many workers have to do a lot more just to get by. They work longer hours, have second or multiple jobs, and they take out loans.

Many people never catch up to the debt they owe. And worse, some options that seem like a light at the end of the tunnel might just sink you deeper in the hole.

"How We Got Here" is a special five-part series made by Sam Harnett, Alan Montecillo, and Chris Hoff. These five episodes are airing on The Bay from July 6-10. You can hear the rest of the series by following the links below.

<a href="https://www.kqed.org/news/11827531/how-we-got-here-part-1-the-great-risk-shift-from-companies-to-workers">Part 1, The 'Great Risk Shift' From Companies to Workers</a>



