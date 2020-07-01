State Senate Takes Up Prison COVID-19 Outbreaks

LA Wants to Divert Non-Violent 911 Calls from LAPD

The Los Angeles City Council voted Tuesday to explore replacing armed LAPD officers with unarmed first responders in some cases. They’re going to look for ways to divert non-violent 9-1-1 calls away from the police.

Reporters: Anna Scott, KCRW

A Third of San Diego Essential Workers Are Immigrants

As the coronavirus crisis continues, there’s an even greater reliance on essential workers. In San Diego, a new report by the city and UCSD shows that more than a third of the most critical essential workers are immigrants.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED

State Senate Wants to Know Why Coronavirus Is Spreading in State Prisons

COVID-19 is sweeping through San Quentin State Prison, where over a thousand inmates have tested positive for the virus and one has died. The coronavirus is also spreading at several other prisons across California. At a hearing in Sacramento this morning, state senators are expected look for answers and solutions.

Reporter: Julie Small, KQED