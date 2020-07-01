Affected by COVID-19 and Can't Afford Food? Start Here

The Mission Food Hub started in the garage of its founder Roberto Hernandez and continued to grow until it filled three rooms of a warehouse in the Mission District. Hernandez started by calling his close friends, asking them if they could donate groceries to families. But when he saw the vast necessity, the project grew.

“It’s been like magic. I really believe it has been like a miracle in the Mission. Puro milagro” said Hernadez. The project that started by giving food to 500 families now gives groceries to around 7,000, according to Hernadez.

Hernandez, who is the artistic director of Carnaval San Francisco (which was canceled due to COVID-19), used his connections to aid people in the community. The biggest donations have been from Goya Foods and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The Mission Food Hub secured a donation of 1,400 boxes of produce every week from the USDA. The effort not only gives food to families – they're also thinking about the products people need.

“I really make sure that the Mission Food Hub is culturally appropriate for our community,” said Hernandez. “Because I believe that we should be able to eat things we like.” For Mission Food Hub, Hernadez realized that base for maize dough (masa) is a highly sought product by families, the majority of whom are Latinos.

“They give us what we use most in the kitchen,” said Veliz. “Sometimes they give us products to make tortillas.”

Veliz heard about the Mission Food Hub a month ago from her sister and since then, she and her neighbor go to receive food.

Aura Cabrera, another visitor to the Food Hub, liked that they give out dairy products because she has a young daughter. “Because of the unemployment, the resources that they give us are a big help,” said Cabrera.

Cabrera lost her job as a cook in a Mexican restaurant in the Mission on March 16. She heard about the Food Hub from her daughter’s school and has gone to several other food banks to help feed her family of seven.

Meanwhile, the SF Neighbors Solidarity Network also makes an effort to deliver healthy and organic food, along with other resources such as face masks and hand sanitizer to elderly and homeless people in San Francisco.

“We do our shopping ourselves so that we can really make sure the quality of the bags is really high and that people are getting really healthy food,” said Natalia Kresich, organizer of the network.

That program has been around for more than 12 weeks, and besides making home deliveries to those who request help, they also help unhoused people in San Francisco by taking their products to shelters and hotels.

“What we're trying to do is basically treat everybody on our list as though they're one of our neighbors that we’re shopping for,” said Kresich.

It all started when Kresich and her friend Shafagh Farnoud began helping their elderly neighbors, for whom it was not safe to go out to shop for supplies. In the process of helping and checking in on their neighbors, the project grew and they currently help more than 80 households in the city.