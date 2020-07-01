KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
The People of Color Tasked With 'Fixing' Silicon Valley's Race Problem
The Bay

The People of Color Tasked With 'Fixing' Silicon Valley's Race Problem

Devin KatayamaEricka Cruz Guevarra
Afrotech in Oakland November 2019. (Pendarvis Harshaw/KQED)

Tech companies in Silicon Valley are turning to Black employees and other workers of color to help them respond to Black Lives Matter protests nationwide. While some employees feel good about having their company’s ear, it also exposes tech's diversity problem at the top and how the burden of responding to racism often falls on workers of color, who may be jeopardizing their careers.

Guest: Nitasha Tiku, tech culture reporter for The Washington Post

You can read Nitasha's full story on this topic here.

Sponsored