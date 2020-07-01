The People of Color Tasked With 'Fixing' Silicon Valley's Race Problem

Tech companies in Silicon Valley are turning to Black employees and other workers of color to help them respond to Black Lives Matter protests nationwide. While some employees feel good about having their company’s ear, it also exposes tech's diversity problem at the top and how the burden of responding to racism often falls on workers of color, who may be jeopardizing their careers.

Guest: Nitasha Tiku, tech culture reporter for The Washington Post

You can read Nitasha's full story on this topic here.