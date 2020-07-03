Buckle Up: A (Virtual) Road Trip to California Hidden Gems

Do you love The California Report Magazine? Take this short survey, so we can better serve you.

This summer, while so many Californians are sticking close to home, we figured we’d take a virtual road trip for your ears, to visit out-of-the-way secret spots, not the usual California tourist destinations. So next week, we're bringing you the best of our Hidden Gems and A Place Called What series.

When Bing Crosby crooned his chart-topping ode "San Fernando Valley" in 1944, the place was still pretty close to the Wild West. Since then, the populations of this group of 33 neighborhoods — communities like Tarzana, Reseda and Van Nuys — have exploded, spawning a history and culture all its own. The Valley Relics Museum in Chatsworth is a shrine to the things that defined 20th century life in the area. Peter Gilstrap takes us there.

Mono Hot Springs is in the Southern Sierra Nevada, way up, over Kaiser Pass in the rugged wilderness. So it takes a little fortitude to get to its healing mineral waters. And, as Alice Daniel reports, a tolerance for gooey mud and... snakes.

Just a few steps from the Pacific Ocean in Half Moon Bay sits a music venue with a mysterious name, a storied past and some of the best live jazz you could ever hope to find. Reporter Ryan Levi introduces us to the Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society.

In San Francisco, there’s a church where the music is funky and skating is holy. Laura Klivans gets “ROLL-igious” and takes us there.

Plus, along the way, we'll visit Bumpass Hell in Lassen National Park, Rough and Ready in Nevada County, Zyzzyx in San Bernardino County and Happy Camp in Siskiyou County.