Renegade Landlords: Despite Bay Area Moratoriums, Tenants Still Face Evictions

“They were staring at us,” Anastacio said.

The unknown men sat atop their motorcycles, engines thrumming, as other men tore down the boards around the family's rented home. They chained the remaining pieces of the fence together, so the landlords could have unrestricted access.

After intervention from the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment (ACCE), a tenants group, the Oakland City Attorney’s Office stepped in to help.

In a June 24 letter to Christina and Ramiro Nava, Oakland City Attorney Barbara Parker and the office’s Neighborhood Law Corps Attorney Axell Hernandez wrote that the allegations against the Nava’s, “if true, constitute grave violations of local and state law.”

The 60-day eviction notice the Nava’s filed was “invalid,” the incident with the motorcycles was “an effort to intimidate the tenants into leaving,” and statements that the Nava’s intend to sell the property support the idea that the Nava’s were attempting to “harass and intimidate your tenants into giving up their right to possession,” the City Attorney’s Office wrote.

While such high-stakes intervention may help the Castillo-Gutierréz’s win out in the end, they said their landlords’ efforts to oust them have mounted their stress, stunted their sleep, and stoked their fears.

Desperate Times

Joshua Howard, executive vice president in local government affairs for the California Apartment Association, which represents landlords, noted COVID-19 has impacted tenants and landlords alike. And the economic plight of tenants ripples. Mortgages, property taxes, and employee payroll for larger landlords all go unpaid.

“That’s a situation that’s tough for everybody,” Howard said.

It’s also a situation that has turned the California Apartment Association, usually viewed as a political opponent of tenants, into their unlikely ally.

Howard said the association is “working closely” with the state legislature on a bill that would prompt the California government to assume the financial risks of tenants who owe back rent. That only makes sense — it helps landlords too.

State Senate Bill 1410 would give tenants 10 years to pay landlords back. If for some reason the tenant is unable to do so, landlords would then receive tax credits backed by California in equal amounts to any unpaid rent.

In the meantime, if there’s a case where a resident is unable to pay their rent due to COVID-19, “we would hope the owner works with the resident to form a payment plan or a resolution that benefits all parties,” Howard said.

Not everyone is heeding that advice. Tobener, the tenants attorney, had a simple explanation as to why.

“Landlords are feeling desperate,” he said.

The Judicial Council of California postponed a vote in early June to remove the statewide eviction moratorium, but court closures prompted the council to delay.

Consequences Multiply

Jackie Zaneri, an attorney with ACCE, the group representing the Castillo-Gutierréz family, said their story is far from unique.

“Harassment and lockouts seem to have dramatically increased during the pandemic,” Zaneri said. “Unfortunately, it seems a lot of landlords are resorting to extralegal means to try and remove tenants from their homes [amid the pandemic]."