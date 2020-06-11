California Courts Halt Plan to Lift Eviction Moratorium in August

Rental housing providers were disappointed with the decision to keep the order, which they called overly broad, in place.

“Obviously, we were looking forward to a decision today so that rental housing providers could have some certainty about when court actions would resume,” said Tom Bannon, the California Apartment Association’s chief executive officer. “Until the courts reopen, rental property owners are without the legal tools necessary to preserve the peaceful, quiet enjoyment of their rental communities.”

Cantil-Sakauye said the council would work with the governor and legislature on an updated timeframe for when the emergency protections would sunset.

“I believe the executive and legislative branches will need more time to sort through various policy proposals,” Cantil-Sakauye said.

On Wednesday, Assemblymember David Chiu, D-San Francisco, introduced a bill to codify protections for renters into state law, to prevent millions of Californians who have lost income from getting kicked out of their homes or falling into homelessness.

“We cannot allow a wave of mass evictions,” Chiu said. “That would have catastrophic consequences for California.”

AB 1436 would bar landlords from evicting tenants for up to 90 days after the state of emergency is lifted and would prohibit landlords from using nonpayment of rent during the pandemic as grounds for an eviction in the future. It would also give tenants 15 months to pay back rent from that time period, after which, landlords could claim any unpaid rent in civil court. However, tenants would still have to keep up with current rent after the state of emergency is lifted, or face possible eviction.

Brian Augusta with the California Rural Legal Assistance Foundation was among several tenant advocates who praised the proposal.

“This is an unprecedented crisis and we need an unprecedented solution,” Augusta said.

Local governments — including San Francisco, San Jose, and Oakland — have passed policies that freeze evictions and protect renters, but those are likely to expire in the coming months. And, Governor Gavin Newsom’s order halting eviction enforcement is set to expire at the end of July.

Meanwhile, tenant attorneys are seeing a high demand for legal services, as the pandemic and its financial impacts drag on. The Law Foundation of Silicon Valley has fielded some 1,400 inquiries from renters, according to Michael Trujillo, a staff attorney with the group. Problems include landlords who have locked tenants out of their homes without filing an eviction lawsuit, or demanding tenants use unemployment assistance and stimulus checks to pay rent.