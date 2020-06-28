KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
'Incarceration Should Not Mean a Death Sentence': Advocates Want a Plan to Stop COVID-19 Spread in San Quentin
Coronavirus

'Incarceration Should Not Mean a Death Sentence': Advocates Want a Plan to Stop COVID-19 Spread in San Quentin

Lakshmi SarahSara HossainiKate Wolffe
COVID-19 cases have increased to over 800 according to CDCR. File photo: A guard tower is seen on the grounds of the California State Prison at San Quentin January 22, 2007 in San Quentin. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

In the past month COVID-19 cases in San Quentin state prison have gone from zero to over 800.

Protestors gathered at the entrance of San Quentin today calling for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to transfer prisoners to non-prison facilities. They're also demanding Gov. Gavin Newsom grant mass clemency to reduce overcrowding, and stop corrections authorities from enabling ICE pickup of prison parolees.

CDCR administrators have faced intense criticism for failing to test vulnerable inmates transferred to San Quentin from a prison in Chino. In addition, city officials in Lassen County’s state prison have said inmates transferred from San Quentin appear to be the source of an outbreak there.

Sponsored

The protest was organized by Ella Baker Center and Re:Store Justice. "Incarceration should not mean a death sentence," they said in their organizing materials.

Assemblymember Marc Levine (D-Marin County) has called on the federal courts to replace J. Clark Kelso, who is responsible for prison health care. Earlier in May, Levine asked for plans to address a possible COVID-19 infection surge at the prison and ensure that limited hospital capacity in the North Bay would be able to safely accommodate civilian and prisoner patients according to a press release.

On a call last week Kelso said his decision to transfer inmates from Chino to San Quentin was done "too quickly," and a "big mistake," according to a press release from Levine's office on Friday.

As Levine said during a floor debate and vote on the revised state budget proposal: "Unrestrained COVID-19 infections at San Quentin State Prison is creating the worst prison health catastrophe in state history. The current rate of infections at San Quentin tells us that the worst is yet to come."