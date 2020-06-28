'Incarceration Should Not Mean a Death Sentence': Advocates Want a Plan to Stop COVID-19 Spread in San Quentin

Assemblymember Marc Levine (D-Marin County) has called on the federal courts to replace J. Clark Kelso, who is responsible for prison health care. Earlier in May, Levine asked for plans to address a possible COVID-19 infection surge at the prison and ensure that limited hospital capacity in the North Bay would be able to safely accommodate civilian and prisoner patients according to a press release.

On a call last week Kelso said his decision to transfer inmates from Chino to San Quentin was done "too quickly," and a "big mistake," according to a press release from Levine's office on Friday.

As Levine said during a floor debate and vote on the revised state budget proposal: "Unrestrained COVID-19 infections at San Quentin State Prison is creating the worst prison health catastrophe in state history. The current rate of infections at San Quentin tells us that the worst is yet to come."