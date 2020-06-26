Injunction Would Make Gig Workers Into Employees

California’s Attorney General is seeking a court injunction that would force ride-hailing companies Lyft and Uber to make their drivers employees immediately.

Reporter: Sam Harnett, KQED

Construction Firms Offer COVID-19 Tests To Workers

If you’ve tried to get a covid19 test lately, it may have felt like a scramble. But what if your job offered you one? Some Sacramento construction crews now have that option. Other employers are exploring if they should do the same.

Reporter: Pauline Bartolone, CapRadio

Samaritan Podcast Explores Homelessness in LA

A new podcast from our partners at KCRW in Los Angeles looks at homelessness through the eyes of one native Angeleno who's trying to get a roof over her head in the midst of the pandemic. It’s called "Samaritans."

Guest: Anna Scott, KCRW and "Samaritans" podcast producer

Stuck and Scared Amid San Quentin Outbreak

As of this morning, 539 inmates have contracted the coronavirus at San Quentin State Prison -- more than at any other state prison in California. Inmates are stuck and scared.

Reporter: Mary Franklin Harvin, The California Report