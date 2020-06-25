California Voters to Decide on Restoring Affirmative Action, Allowing Parolees to Vote

“California's regressive ban on equal opportunity programs, such as affirmative action, denies women and people of color a level playing field in the workplace and in education," Weber said.

State Sen. Holly Mitchell, D- Los Angeles, said there's an inability — or a refusal — to acknowledge that slaves built the country.

"And the reason we have such a hard time having that conversation is because people are afraid that, in order to share power or resources, you might have to give something up," she said. "I get that. And that's what makes it difficult."

ACA 5 needed a two-thirds vote in each Legislative house to be placed on the ballot. While it easily met that threshold in both chambers, the amendment still faced some opposition.

Sen. Melissa Melendez, R-Lake Elsinore, voted against sending the amendment to voters. She said she rejects the notion that either the state or the country is racist.

"California already has a number of, essentially, affirmative action type regulations in place. That's a fact," Melendez said. "Can we do more? We can. But is the answer to answer what one thinks is discrimination with more discrimination? No, it's not."

But Mitchell said we must acknowledge we’re not living in a colorblind society.

“In actuality, the data suggest the complete opposite. That our society is distinctly unequal along clear racial and gender stratifications," she said,

Previous efforts to modify the state’s affirmative action ban have failed. But supporters believe the current mood of the country could help this attempt be successful.

The second measure placed on the November ballot would grant the right to vote to the roughly 40,000 Californians on parole for a felony.