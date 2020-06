In Oakland, a city that’s seen school closures and a rapid rise in homelessness in recent years, the police budget takes up around 44% of the general fund. Among those calling to defund the police there are artists in Oakland who have plenty of ideas about what a police-free Oakland would look like if that money were reinvested into the community.

Guest: Nastia Voynovskaya, reporter and editor for KQED Arts and Culture

See photos of Black Lives Matter murals around Downtown Oakland here.