Calls for Police Reform Echo Across California

This weekend, demonstrations against police brutality continued all around the state. In Los Angeles yesterday afternoon, protests had particular urgency after the recent killing of 18-year old Andres Guardado. Last week, in the city of Gardena, an LA County Sheriff’s deputy shot Guardado in the back seven times. Protesters are calling for an independent investigation. His death has added fuel to weeks of protests demanding police reform. We get an update on reform efforts from reporters from our partner stations in Sacramento and San Diego.

Guests: Claire Trageser, KPBS and Sarah Mizes-Tan, CapRadio