As Coronavirus Spreads in Prisons, Non-Violent Inmates Can Get Early Release

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says it will allow for the early release of inmates who have 6 months or less left on their sentences. The non-violent offenders will have to prove they have a place to live once they’re free. Cases of COVID-19 inside California prisons continue to balloon.

Reporter: Alice Woelfle, KQED

Statues Coming Down in Sacramento

You might’ve heard about statues being pulled down around the country, and around the world. The artworks commemorate historical figures, once hailed as heroes, but who now are seen by many as oppressors and exploiters. In Sacramento, a statue of John Sutter was removed from a hospital and the state legislature promised to remove statues of Christopher Columbus and Queen Isabella of Spain.

Fort Bragg Considers a Name Change

There’s a push to rename U.S. military bases that are named for Civil War-era generals who fought for the Confederacy. The small Northern California coastal town of Fort Bragg now confronts the issue. Like the Army Base in North Carolina, the town is named for Braxton Bragg, a slave-owning Confederate general.

Guest: Mayor Will Lee, Fort Bragg