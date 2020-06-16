Legislature Passes Budget, But Negotiations With Governor Continue

The California Legislature passed its version of a state budget Monday, but that doesn’t mean the spending discussion is over.

State lawmakers met their Constitutionally required responsibility of passing a balanced budget by June 15. Failure to do so would have resulted in lawmakers losing their pay.

But Senate leader Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, acknowledged the Legislature is still negotiating with Governor Gavin Newsom over exactly how to close a projected $54 billion deficit brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Just as we didn't agree with every detail of the governor's proposal, he has not yet agreed to every detail of the budget the legislature is passing today," Atkins said.