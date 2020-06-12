Defining the 'Defunding'

What does "defund the police" mean, exactly?

It depends who you ask.

"Defunding" can mean anything from completely dismantling a police force to transferring a portion of police funding to social programs that benefit communities of color.

I'm all for transferring funds from bloated police department budgets to programs that lift up our communities, but I think as long as we're a society that has violence, robbery and easy access to guns – no matter your skin color – we'll need some sort of police force.

Personally, I'm more worried about defunding education, financial protections and environmental regulations than defunding police departments.