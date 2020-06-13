'A Cycle That Needs to Be Broken': A Fresno Activist Speaks Out

As Joshua Slack stood before a crowd of 3,000 people in front of Fresno's city hall, he had a strongly worded message for his audience.

“White supremacy has gone on far too long,” he said, in a May 31 speech posted to YouTube. “The pandemic of white supremacy has plagued our collective consciousness to the point where a Black body’s worth is nothing more than just a hashtag. … Black rage and anger is 100% justified.”

Slack had been living in Los Angeles but went home to stay with family in the nearby town of Lemoore when coronavirus shelter-in-place orders were announced.

Then, the video of George Floyd's killing came out.

"The next day, the riots start to happen," said Slack. "I just felt this urge that like something in Fresno or something in the Central Valley just needed to be organized."