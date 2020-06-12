‘Joy, Sadness, Rage, and Passion’ in Santa Rosa’s Streets

There have been dozens of Bay Area cities protesting against police violence since the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Most of the protests have taken place in the suburbs or smaller Bay Area cities not known for heavy activist scenes. But some of these cities have their own histories of police violence and activists are demanding changes to police policies. KQED Arts and Culture Senior Editor Gabe Meline lives in Santa Rosa and he covered eight straight nights of protests in the city. Today, what the national movement looks like in Santa Rosa.

Guest: Gabe Meline, KQED Arts and Culture senior editor