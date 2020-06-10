Cop Turned Politician Wants to Ban Chokeholds

Coronavirus Cases Spike in Some Parts of State

As California moves to reopen bars, gyms and other businesses on Friday, some areas are seeing their coronavirus numbers spike. Hospitalizations in Sacramento have quadrupled in the past two weeks.

Reporter: Nicole Nixon, CapRadio

Orange County's Public Health Direct Resigns

Scientists say masks protect those around you and help stop the spread of the coronavirus. But in Orange County, the debate has grown so intense that the county’s public health director has resigned.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report co-Host

Former Cop Turned State Politician Wants to Ban Certain Police Chokeholds

Democratic state lawmakers have introduced legislation that would outlaw police from using certain holds to restrain people. Assembly Bill 1196 bans chokeholds that halt blood from flowing to someone’s brain, including the carotid restraint that killed George Floyd in Minneapolis. Assemblyman Mike Gipson, a former police officer from Carson, authored the bill.

Guest: Assemblyman Mike Gipson, Carson