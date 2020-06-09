California Reacts to Calls to "Defund the Police"

There’s a growing movement calling on governments to “defund the police,” as nationwide protests continue over the killing of George Floyd. It’s a provocative idea. But what exactly these kind of long overdue police reforms might look like in real life?

Reporter: Scott Rodd, CapRadio

Mayors: Some Promise to Reallocate Police Funding, Others Balk

Some mayors are resisting calls to reallocate police funding, saying it’s not realistic. The city of San Jose released its budget just yesterday. And the mayor there says defunding urban police departments is "the wrong idea at the worst possible time."

Reporter: Adhiti Bandlamudi, KQED

"Defund the Police": Just a Slogan Or An Opportunity?

Police unions will stand in opposition to many of the reforms that are being proposed in this moment. But what about the officials who run those departments? We wanted to know if there's appetite for change at the top.

Guest: Prof. David Kennedy, director of the National Network for Safe Communities at John Jay College of Criminal Justice