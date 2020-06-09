As COVID-19 Surges Through Prisons, Guards and Inmates Sue

A pair of federal prisons at Lompoc, in Santa Barbara County, have confirmed cases in 42 staff members, as well as 1,069 inmates — four of whom have died, as of Monday. And the Terminal Island Federal Correctional Institution, in Los Angeles, had a total of 17 employees and 690 inmates with COVID-19 — including nine inmates who have died.

At a hearing last week before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, public health expert Dr. Scott Allen warned that prisons and detention centers are “densely populated and poorly designed to prevent the inevitable rapid and widespread dissemination” of COVID-19.

“This virus does not care who you are or what uniform you wear,” Allen, a retired professor of medicine from UC Riverside who serves as a health expert for the Department of Homeland Security, said in written testimony to the judiciary committee. “It can easily move in and out of facilities undetected in the absence of aggressive testing-based surveillance and containment.”

‘They Are Left to Die’

One of the inmates sick with the virus at Terminal Island federal prison is Lance Wilson, 35, an African American man from Modesto with hypertension and asthma. Terminal Island houses more than 1,000 low-security inmates with chronic and complex medical conditions in a facility that was designed for 800.

In a series of letters Wilson wrote after the prison cut off email and telephone access in April, reportedly to prevent the spread of the virus, he told his brother Jacque Wilson that his bunk was only two feet away from his cellmate — and that the growing number of ill inmates were not being separated from healthy ones.

On April 29, Lance wrote, “People are sick all around me. They are giving us a death sentence. The likelihood of becoming infected is enormous.” Three days later, he tested positive for COVID-19.

Jacque is an attorney in the San Francisco Public Defender’s office and said Lance is serving a sentence for playing a role in a prescription drug theft ring. His brother’s story reflects the experience of many incarcerated people during the pandemic.

Jacque said his brother has had chills, headaches and shortness of breath but has not been seen by a doctor and hasn’t had his temperature taken since May 8.

“My heart just bleeds for those individuals who are locked up,” said Jacque. “There's no ifs, ands or buts about it: They are left to die.”

Jacque said he has helped his brother file a petition for compassionate release. On May 16, the ACLU filed a class-action lawsuit, with Lance Wilson as a lead plaintiff, that calls on the U.S. Bureau of Prisons to release inmates and ensure safe social distancing and sanitary measures at Terminal Island.

“The lawsuit seeks to have Lance released to home confinement,” said Jacque. “The Constitution requires that prison officials provide a safe environment for those people that are in custody. Where Lance is at now is not a safe environment. It’s not a safe environment for anyone.”

A spokesman for the Bureau of Prisons declined to comment because of the pending lawsuit.

The suit is one of numerous legal actions filed around California and across the country seeking to protect incarcerated people from the coronavirus. A number of lawsuits filed against ICE have led to the release of dozens of detainees, especially medically vulnerable people, at Otay Mesa and other facilities in California.

ICE has also been reducing the number of people it is holding in detention during the pandemic. The number of detainees has dropped to 25,000 nationally — less than half what it was a year ago when the Trump Administration held a record 52,000 immigrants in custody.

Though ICE has only tested 20% of the people in its custody for COVID-19, more than half of those tests have come back positive.

A group of detainees at ICE’s Mesa Verde Detention Center in Bakersfield, say the agency is not doing enough to protect them and last Thursday announced a hunger strike in protest.

‘How Am I Supposed to Protect Myself?’

As the number of cases at the Otay Mesa Detention Center grew this spring, detention officer Brooks said she scrambled to figure out how to protect herself, her husband and her 3-year-old son. When she came home from work, she would strip off her uniform in the garage and scrub down in the shower before saying hello to her little boy.

Brooks is just 30 years old, but because she’s overweight she fears she’s at a higher risk of complications from COVID-19. And, she said, she’s keenly aware that her family is African American. Statistically, African Americans are more than twice as likely to die from coronavirus as people of other races. And Brooks didn’t want to become a statistic.

“My coworker, she worked in receiving, she got sick with COVID. She went home. Her husband got sick with COVID. They both went to the ICU. And her husband did not make it,” said Brooks. “I don't want to be her.”

Brooks said she was never issued a mask by her employer, and she and other officers were told they shouldn’t wear them because masks would intimidate the detainees. But Brooks said detainees told her they feared guards could be bringing the virus into the facility and wanted them to wear masks.

When a nurse at the facility gave her a mask, Brooks said she started wearing it on the job. Then a supervisor approached her during an overnight shift, in the wee hours of the morning on March 28.

“Basically he said, I want to let you know that it's a violation of a direct order to wear your mask,” said Brooks. “So we got into a conversation and I asked him, ‘Well, how am I supposed to protect myself?’ And when I told him that, he looked at me and he said, ‘Look at your I.D. card. It's a number, not a name. Everybody's disposable.’”

That was the last straw for Brooks. She took a month off from work before realizing she couldn’t go back. She said it has been tough financially — she’s getting unemployment benefits, but she had to cash out her retirement account to cover the bills. Still, she has no regrets.