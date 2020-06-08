Black and Tired in an American Newsroom

We have a saying in the news business: report the story, don't become it. And yet, during this difficult year, it's hard to find anyone whose life hasn’t been affected in some way by the news, including the unrest that we've seen in recent weeks. Austin Cross is a producer and reporter at our partner station KPCC in Los Angeles. As he explained in an article on the website LAist, it can be challenging to separate yourself from some stories when the ones getting hurt look like you.

Reporter: Austin Cross, KPCC