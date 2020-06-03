Protests Against Police Violence Stay Mostly Peaceful

No Show of Force from Police During Oakland Protests, Despite Curfew

Last night was different in Oakland. For the first time since protests started there last week, there were no flash-bang grenades, no teargas and no arrests. And protests throughout the Bay Area over the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police were calmer, too.

Reporter: Erin Baldassari, KQED

Anti-Police Violence Protests Stay Mostly Peaceful in L.A.

Really big, multi-racial protests against police violence and racism stayed mostly peaceful across the state Tuesday. Though there were confrontations here and there.Here in L.A. protesters marched in Hollywood and downtown..and things stayed civil.

Guest: Pastor Winfred Bell, Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church

Protesters Grateful When Police 'Take a Knee'

Protesters are challenging police officers to "take a knee" to show respect for the march’s message: an end to police violence and institutional racism. Is it meaningful or purely symbolic?

Guest: John Bernard, protester

Do Curfews Help Keep the Peace or Inflame Tensions?

Elected officials and law enforcement say curfew orders help keep people safe and restore order. But the Southern California chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union disagrees. It asked Los Angeles County to revise or rescind the curfew there.

Reporter: Mary Franklin Harvin, The California Report

State Capitol's Black Caucus Wants to Turn Protests into Legislative Action

Protesters say their goal is systemic change. But what does that mean in terms of legislation? California’s African American state lawmakers have a list of bills they want to pass this year.

Reporter: Nicole Nixon, CapRadio

Child Care Funding Cuts Could Hit Vulnerable Kids

Child care advocates in California were expecting to see funding cuts in Governor Gavin Newsom’s revised budget proposal following the COVID-19 pandemic. But some worry one cut in particular could make it harder for the state’s poorest kids to get care.

Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED Politics

Facebook Employees Still Angry About Zuckerberg's Handling of the President's Tweets

Facebook employees are still publicly criticizing Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg for not taking down or flagging some of Donald Trump’s most incendiary social media posts. At least one Facebook employee has resigned on principle over this.