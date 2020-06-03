Diversity Among Disease Detectives Key to Containing the Coronavirus

Quarantine is for people who’ve been in close contact with someone who’s sick and are asked to stay home in case they develop symptoms.

Isolation is for those who know they’re sick and have to isolate themselves in a separate room within their home to protect their family.

Chan describes himself as very detail oriented – he normally spends his days in the tax assessor’s office carefully reviewing spreadsheets – and he wanted to get this right. So he called his colleague, Vivian Po, who also speaks Cantonese.

They decided every time they translated each word, they would give the definition, too.

“We're very used to explaining tax code to taxpayers, so our tendency is to go specific,” she said, “to make sure not just to say the terms, but also explain what they are.”

It’s important to find contact tracers who have not only language skills, but who understand cultural customs, says Jon Jacobo with the Latino Task Force for COVID-19.

Take the common polite response among Latinos when you ask, “How are you, do you need anything?”

“The first answer is always, ‘Oh, no, no, I'm good. I don't need anything,’ ” Jacobo says. “But if you pry a little more, you get the real answer, which is, ‘You know, actually, maybe.’ ”

This is important, he adds, because people may need help getting groceries or medications in order to stay home, or they may need to stay in one of the city-funded hotel rooms if they live in close quarters and can’t adequately isolate themselves from family.

“The more we can have people that know these sensitivities and can connect with people, the more we're going to get accurate information and accurate data, which helps all of us, because then we can truly begin to track down and mitigate the spread of COVID,” Jacobo says.