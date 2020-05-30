In Search of 20,000 COVID-19 Contact Tracers, California Taps Local Librarians, Tax Assessors, City Legal Staff

Megan Elliott is used to having conversations where she has to tell people things they don’t want to hear. She is a manager in the San Francisco Assessor’s Office, where she oversees the valuation of real estate to figure out how much tax to charge.

“For residential properties, a lot of times it has to do with a property owner who believes that we unfairly valued their new construction project,” she says. “So my job is to communicate to the taxpayers in a way that they can better understand why we do what we do and to help them see the reason and rationale behind that.”

It’s the same idea with contact-tracing phone calls — telling people they can’t go to work for the next two weeks because they were in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Similar to parsing tax code over the phone, and empathizing over how the tax laws sometimes seem unfair, she explains the importance of protecting the community from the virus, or the difference between quarantine (staying home if you've been exposed but aren't symptomatic) and isolation (avoiding family members within your home if you are symptomatic).

Investigators from city attorneys’ offices have been really helpful applying their people-finding skills, says Rutherford from UCSF. Some people who become ill may be reluctant to share information about their close contacts or just don’t know the full names or contact information of people they’ve been with in close quarters.

“Let’s say you’re on a job site, working construction and you had lunch with a guy, ‘Oh, it’s Bob, he’s a steam fitter,’ ” says Rutherford. “That's the kind of thing that we’re facing, that we get partial locating information.”

City investigators are familiar with databases and electronic gumshoe strategies for finding Bob’s last name and phone number, he explains, so he can be notified and get tested.

County-by-County Effort

The program’s goal is to train contact tracers to serve all 58 counties in California, but the state is leaving it up to each county to decide how to roll out their own programs and what kinds of support services they will offer to people asked to self-quarantine.

In San Francisco, for example, when people who may be infectious are asked to stay home, contact tracers give them referrals to get tested and offer free cleaning supplies and help with having groceries and medications delivered. If they can’t isolate themselves safely from other family members in their home – a common occurrence in San Francisco where the high cost of housing often forces multiple family members to live together in cramped apartments – they have the option of staying in a city-funded hotel room.