San Francisco to Replace Wages for Low-Income, Undocumented Workers with COVID-19

“Some of the things that we heard were, ‘Well, you know, I'm asymptomatic. I feel fine. And if I test positive, that means I can't go to work for two weeks. And how am I going to pay the bills?’” said Jacobo.

Supervisor Hillary Ronen, whose district includes the Mission, initially proposed a “Right to Recover” fund in early May as a response to the UCSF study findings.

“Low-wage workers deserve the opportunity to shelter in place and to quarantine if they are ill without the fear of losing income,” Ronen said, in a statement. “It is in our collective best interest to make sure that financial vulnerabilities do not stand in the way of any worker who is sick from being able to rest and recover.”

In San Francisco, public health officials recommend those who test positive for COVID-19 self-isolate for at least 10 days after the first symptoms.

All workers in California, regardless of immigration status, have access to State Disability Insurance if they get sick. But the state may take weeks to process an application, which doesn’t immediately benefit people who are diagnosed with the coronavirus and asked to self-isolate.

By law, employers in California are required to provide up to three days of paid sick leave, and in San Francisco, paid sick leave must cover up to nine days. At the federal level, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, approved by Congress in March, requires certain employers to provide up to two weeks of paid sick leave to employees who are unable to work because they must quarantine.

But vulnerable workers, especially those who are undocumented, may be afraid of getting fired if they advocate for their rights, particularly as millions lose jobs during the current economic crisis, according to Kim Ouillette, an attorney with the non-profit Legal Aid at Work.

“If employees start making a big deal about their rights, they can get terminated. This is a difficult employment environment,” Ouillette said, adding that government agencies charged with enforcing worker protections, such as the California Labor Commissioner, can take one or two years to resolve an employee complaint.