Dentists Reopen With Changes To Protect Workers, Patients

Long Beach Restaurants Hope Closing Streets to Cars Will Help Business

Few industries have been hit harder by the COVID-19 outbreak than the hospitality business. A recent state tally shows that 900,000 jobs have been lost in California alone. As the state continues to reopen, cities and counties are exploring ways that restaurants can serve customers again in person, including shutting down streets to cars.

Reporter: Benjamin Gottlieb, KCRW

California's Cap-and-Trade Auction Didn't Raise Much Money

Every three months, our state auctions off what are known as "cap and trade" credits. It’s a way of raising money that the state can then turn around and spend on environmental programs. But the action held this month? It didn’t make much money. It’s more coronavirus fallout.

Reporter: Kevin Stark, KQED Science

Dentists Reopen With Many Changes To Protect Workers and Patients

Are you overdue for a dental cleaning? Dentistry looks a lot different in the age of COVID-19.

Reporter: Laura Klivans, KQED Science