San Francisco Reopening: Officials Announce Gradual Plan

San Francisco residents can expect to resume eating outdoors at restaurants, shopping indoors at most retail stores and attending religious services, among other activities, beginning on June 15.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced on Thursday the first steps in a timeline to slowly reopen the city in stages over the coming months, as long as the city continues to make progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

At an afternoon press conference Breed said the opening of businesses and services will hinge on if the area is still making progress in the five indicators for reopening, including flattening hospitalizations and providing a significant level of daily testing.

City Assessor-Recorder Carmen Chu said the roadmap provides "an idea of what's coming next so we can plan and prepare." Chu also said the city's plan will consider the limitations and directions provided by the state, and could change depending on state guidance and continued learning about COVID-19.

The reopening plan divides the state's Stage 2 guidelines into three subsections, allowing for a gradual reopening timeline.