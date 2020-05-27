KQED is a proud member of
Praying for Distance
Mark Fiore: Drawn to the Bay

Mark Fiore

California health officials released guidelines for places of worship to reopen for in-person services as multiple infections were linked to two different unauthorized Mother's Day church services.

Of course not all communities of faith are rushing to gather together inside again but I sure hope that the official guidelines will prevent some churches from chucking social distancing altogether.

Personally, I think any decent higher power worth his/her/its salt would value human life over a rushed return to indoor worship.

