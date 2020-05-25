Guidelines for Religious Institutions Expected, Officials Say 2 Churches Sources of Virus Outbreaks

In the mountain resort community of Big Bear Lake, a steady stream of out-of-town visitors stopped at the Copper Q cafe on Sunday to pick up to-go coffee and baked goods. The city in San Bernardino County northeast of Los Angeles announced last week that it would not enforce Newsom’s safety orders, arguing it has kept COVID-19 cases manageable and there has been significant economic harm.

“It’s not packed, but the crowds are decent,” Copper Q manager Ashley Coleman said. “People are keeping their distance, and everyone’s wearing masks of course.”

Many Southern California beaches were open only for swimming, running and other activities. Sunbathing and group activities such as volleyball were prohibited.

Los Angeles County waterfronts saw lighter crowds than anticipated during the first weekend that officials announced reopened bike paths and some seaside parking lots, Department of Beaches and Harbor spokeswoman Nicole Mooradian said.

Los Angeles County park officials shut access to Eaton Canyon north of Pasadena Sunday afternoon, however, after seeing “overwhelming crowds” who were not following public health guidelines

Social distancing practices have been cited as the main reason rates of deaths and hospitalizations have slowed in many counties. People were urged to keep their masks on and their guard up while enjoying recently reopened bike paths, hiking trails and beaches.

“It’s nice outside. That doesn’t mean #COVID19 has gone away. Wash your hands. Stay 6 feet apart. Wear a face covering. Be smart. Your actions can literally save lives,” Newsom tweeted Sunday.

Many families flocked to San Francisco’s Baker Beach to enjoy the sunny weather and spectacular view of the Golden Gate Bridge. Sara Stewart, 27, said that as the beach got more crowded, she retreated to a sand dune to get away from people.

“People were trying their hardest to socially distance, but the more and more crowded it got, the harder it was,” Stewart said.

Volunteers patrolled Dolores Park to offer masks and ensure people were staying in large chalk “social distancing” circles drawn on the grass to show people where to sit. The park has seen large masses of people on sunny weekends, prompting Mayor London Breed to warn that she would shut it down if people weren’t more responsible.