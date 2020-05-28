KQED is a proud member of
What Questions Do You Have About the Future of Transit in the Bay Area?
Bay Curious

KQED News Staff
San Francisco commuters wear masks as they wait for their bus on April 6, 2020. The city will begin requiring face coverings on public transit and at all essential businesses starting next week.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Bay Area transit agencies have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and resulting stay-at-home orders.

  • Muni has eliminated all metro and light rail service, and suspended service on close to 70 of its 89 bus routes.
  • BART ridership is down 92%.
  • AC Transit is running a Sunday schedule all the time.

As stay-at home orders start to ease up, what do you want to know about how your commute will be impacted? Ask using the form below.

We'll answer your questions at 9 a.m. on June 1 on KQED Forum, and online at KQED.org.

