Assembly Meets to Take Back Control from Governor

Republican Groups Sue California Over Vote-By-Mail Plans

Voting rights advocates are pushing back against the claim that letting Californians vote by mail this November is a "brazen power grab." That’s the phrase Republicans used in a lawsuit they filed this weekend against state officials over plans to transition to universal mail-in ballots because of the pandemic.

Reporter: Tara Siler, KQED

Assembly to Discuss State Budget and Take Back Control from Newsom

Today at the State Capitol, the Assembly is meeting as what’s known "a Committee of the Whole." That means the Assembly will talk about a topic without having to take a vote. That topic, no surprise, is the sad state of California’s budget during the state shutdown. And it comes against the backdrop of a restless legislature that’s ceded quite a bit of power to Governor Gavin Newsom during this emergency and is ready to take some control.

Reporter: Guy Marzorati, KQED Politics

Memorial Day Beach-goer: Everyone an Escape Hatch During Quarantine

On this Memorial Day weekend, a lot of Californians did as Californians do. They and went to the beach. For the most part, it seems, we did a pretty good job of following social distancing rules. Getting outside is usually a big part of the holiday weekend which is the unofficial start of summer. The California Report’s Saul Gonzalez checked out the boardwalk at Venice Beach this weekend.

Guest: Michael Dorfman, Venice Boardwalk juggler