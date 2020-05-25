Nurse and Army Vet Reflects on Caring for COVID-19 Patients

SF General Nurse Who Served in Afghanistan Reflect on Caring for COVID-19 Patients

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced all of us to find new tools to cope with this unprecedented crisis. Perhaps no group has been affected more than first responders working at hospitals throughout the state. We spoke with a registered nurse at San Francisco General Hospital who served in the U.S. Army during the invasion of Iraq in 2003 who says he's using lessons from his military service more than ever right now.

Guest: Adam Visher, RN and Army veteran