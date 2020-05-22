During Shelter-in-Place, Professional Gardeners and Landscapers are in High Demand

Parish shows off his outdoor tiki lounge — bottles of rum, tequila and whiskey line the shelves of the outdoor bar. Tiki cups Parish has collected over the years are lined up on the shelf above, with a big tan surfboard hanging above them.

“My wife is so glad this stuff is out of the house now,” Parish said, laughing. “All of my tiki stuff was all over the place... so now it’s all got a place to go and more importantly we have a place to go”

The bar leads down to a turf lawn. Plants are neatly displayed on either side along the fence.

Decompressing Outdoors

Parish is a firefighter, stationed in the city’s Bay View district, one of the hardest hit areas by COVID-19. Sometimes a 24-hour shift turns into more like three days.

“It’s been a godsend, man. Work is a little more stressful for me than it was a couple months ago. So when I come home I really need to decompress.” Parish said.

Many people are looking at their outdoor spaces to decompress, with nurseries reporting skyrocketing sales since shelter in place began, often selling out of herbs and soil — the essentials of a quarantine garden. However, a lot of residents in the city don’t have real estate like Parish does.

“We started a series of edible kits.” Lana Pappas said, owner of the Gardenista in San francisco. “We made these window boxes...you can choose a flower box, an herb box, and you can choose a lettuce box.”

When shelter-in-place took effect in March, Pappas and her team started making garden boxes that came with a watering can, soil and instructions to keep the plants healthy.

“Those have been doing really great. People are loving them.” Pappas said. She’s now expanding her business, creating a webshop so customers can order garden boxes online.

Wholesale Plants: A Different Story

While local plant nurseries have kept busy, the story hasn't been the same for wholesale retailers, who sell strictly to licensed contractors, like Hiller and Pappas.

Don Baldocchi is the president of Pacific Nurseries in Colma. He said revenue practically came to a halt after shelter in place took effect in March.