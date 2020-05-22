Owner of Lefty O'Doul's Pleads Guilty to Wire Fraud Charges, Agrees to Cooperate in Case

In a short hearing lasting less than 20 minutes, San Francisco restaurant owner Nick Bovis, who has agreed to cooperate in an ongoing criminal case against the city's former public works director, pleaded guilty to two counts in federal court.

56-year old Nick Bovis, who owns Lefty O'Doul's restaurant, was initially charged with corruption in January, along with then-Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru, in an alleged scheme to bribe a San Francisco International Airport commissioner in 2018.

The scheme to obtain the commissioner's aid in obtaining a restaurant concession was never completed, according to the Jan. 15 criminal complaint.

Nuru was also additionally charged with making false statements to the FBI, after allegedly agreeing to cooperate in the investigation. He resigned from office in February and the charge against him remains pending while he is free on a $2 million bond.

Last week, the Department of Justice announced that Bovis had promised in a plea agreement to cooperate with prosecutors and to plead guilty to revised charges of one count of honest services wire fraud plus one count of wire fraud. Appearing in a Zoom call on Thursday, Bovis followed through on that agreement and pleaded guilty to the revised charges.