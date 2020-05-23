'It Just Burns Me Up': Disability Activist Alice Wong Reminds California This Pandemic Is Far From Over

I want the people who help me to have all the protections, equipment and everything they need. This is a workforce that's under the category of "essential workers," but they truly aren't valued in our society in terms of caregiving. This is a very gendered profession where so many of the workers are women of color or immigrants. I'd like to see an increase in wages and benefits for this workforce. Access to protective gear for anyone that does this kind of work, [including] family caregivers.

One thing that's really distressing to me is the number of workers and people living at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities all over California and nationally that are dying and infected with COVID-19.

It's so troubling to see people so ready to get the economy jump-started and just relaxing everything, while so many people are dying behind closed doors. I don't understand why there isn't more outrage over these deaths, because these systems, these institutions are broken. This a really important time to think about, to rethink, about why these systems exist and to really question them.

What she's hearing from her podcast listeners:

We really need more stories and perspectives by the people who are most impacted by this pandemic. I'm talking about multiply-marginalized people, like black, disabled, chronically ill folks. Because we can't separate the racism and the ableism and classism from this experience. This wasn't the first crisis that disabled folks faced. This is just one of a long kind of arc. We've learned how to make do with living in a world that's rather hostile and never designed for us in the first place. There's a lot of lessons and insight that disabled folks have to share.