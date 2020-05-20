From Barbershops to Gyms, What Now for SF Business Owners Who Can't Do 'Curbside'?

As KQED reported this week, San Francisco Department of Public Health Director Grant Colfax estimates Bay Area counties are still two to four weeks away from its next phase of openings.

While this may be tantalizing news for some, Jay Cheng, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce, cautioned against haste. Beyond the health risks of opening too quickly, there’s a business risk, too.

“We've seen in other states like Georgia, where the economy's just been thrown wide open. And the problem is consumer confidence isn't there,” Cheng explained.

And that’s not just a lack of confidence in the economy, but in public health.

“The public was not sure if it was safe to go shopping in the way that the state said it was safe to go shopping. And so they didn't go shopping,” Cheng said.

Those businesses staffed up and spent major cash on reopening, but that cash didn’t see returns. In late April, local news outlets in Georgia featured headlines like, “Some Georgia businesses announced they would open, then almost immediately regretted it.”

Cheng said that even when businesses reopen, barbershops like Buffa’s may not be able to help as many clients in as many barber chairs as before to allow for social distancing. Tattoo parlors like Groeschel’s may need to bolster their sanitization methods, too.

This “last 5%” of businesses that have yet to reopen, Cheng said, “are going to go through a really difficult time for a very long time. And I think that's just a reality that we're facing at this point. They're going to need significant help to get restarted and they have to rethink a lot of their business model.”

Groeschel’s plans are already being drawn along those lines.

“Our thinking in the tattoo industry is like we know how to do this. We're like up there with hospitals (with) sterilization,” he said. “Tell the mayor and the health department, like, you know, get on the ball here and let's get us open safely.”

Some businesses feel they won’t survive the timelines laid out by city and state leaders.

Outta Frisco

Before every merchant in San Francisco flung their “CLOSED” signs up for the COVID-19 pandemic, Danielle Rabkin’s Crossfit Golden Gate suffered heavy financial losses from a far more hyperlocal merchant crisis: the construction of the Van Ness Improvement Project, which dug up the corridor for sewer improvements and future bus platforms.

The torn up sidewalks convinced potential customers her gym was closed, and dust kicked up by nearby giant yellow construction machines blanketed the barbells from one end of her gym to the other. After her customers ebbed, she moved her gym some blocks away, and began the heavy lift of financial recovery.

“March was starting to look really good for me,” she said. Then the pandemic hit.

For Rabkin, it was among the worst years in the eight-year run of her gym. “I have a trickle of income left. My business has been completely wiped out. It's been totally devastating,” she said.

The city did not recompense her after the Van Ness construction project, though local officials later changed city rules to bake-in merchant compensation into future projects, citing frustrated entrepreneurs like Rabkin. She garnered just as little government aid during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said. At this point, she just wants to work again.

“Our hospitals are empty and our curve is flat. There should be easing of restrictions. And I'm not talking about flipping a switch, but the gradual opening should be happening faster,” she said, “or there's going to be permanent closure of business.”