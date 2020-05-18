Coping with COVID-19 on L.A. County's Atlantic Boulevard

Undocumented Californians Get Access to Financial Help

Starting Monday, undocumented Californians affected by the pandemic can get financial assistance through a 125 million dollar fund set up by the state and philanthropic groups.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED

Hospitals Ask for State Funds for Fall COVID-19 Wave

California hospitals are disappointed that Governor Gavin Newsom’s new state spending proposal doesn’t include any financial support for them. The hospitals say without more help, they won’t be ready for a possible second wave of COVID-19 this fall.

Reporter: Sammy Caiola, CapRadio

Coping with COVID-19 on Atlantic Boulevard: From Hip Hop Clothing to Face Masks

From time to time, we're checking in with people along Los Angeles County's Atlantic Boulevard. More than twenty miles long, it cuts through a variety of hardscrabble blue collar communities, like Cudahey, Maywood, South Gate, and North Long Beach. That's where we met Lena Durr, who owns a small hip hop clothing store.

Guest: Lena Durr, small business owner