Governor Proposes Painful Cuts to Health Care Programs to Close Budget Shortfall

With so many Californians losing jobs and health insurance because of the pandemic, the state estimates 2 million more people will sign up for Medi-Cal coverage this year, bringing the total caseload in the health care program for low-income Californians to 14.5 million people.

To pay for the increase in enrollment, Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to cut back on some of the benefits patients will receive and the rates doctors will get paid to see them.

“There are areas where we clearly can’t do what we wanted to do,” Newsom said during a press conference on Thursday. “We wanted to make more progress with the January budget; unfortunately, that progress will be delayed.”