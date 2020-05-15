Marking a California Massacre — With a Native Ceremony of Forgiveness

History, Rewritten, Again and Again

The massacre has been well-documented, even when it happened back in 1850. Here’s an excerpt from an article that appeared in the Daily Alta California dated May 28, 1850:

“On the 1st of the month an expedition was fitted out against them, composed of a detachment of Infantry, and a company of Dragoons, under command of Lieut. Davidson ... with orders to proceed against the Clear Lake Indians, and exterminate if possible the tribe. The troops arrived in the vicinity of the Lake, and came unexpectedly upon a body of Indians numbering between two and three hundred. Little or no resistance was encountered, and the work of butchery was of short duration. The shrieks of the slaughtered victims died away, the roar of muskets that ceased, and stretched lifeless upon the sod of their native valley were the bleeding bodies of these Indians — or sex, nor age was spared; it was the order of extermination fearfully obeyed.”

But history was rewritten just three days later in the same newspaper, after a military officer questioned the original story. Here’s what the new version said:

“A party of Indians, living in and about the Sonoma district, after committing many murders and other outrages, in November last fled to Clear Lake ... This they have made their abode ever since, setting the troops at defiance and maintaining an attitude of hostility towards all the whites ... The men advanced in boats and were received with a shower of arrows. In the combat, many of the soldiers were seriously wounded, and a number of the Indians killed. The statement that women and children were massacred, is wholly unfounded.”

That history was echoed in 1942, when The Native Sons of the Golden West — known for commemorating the Gold Rush, California’s entry into statehood and the deeds of white California "pioneers" — put up a tiny plaque on a rock near the hillside. An article in Genocide Studies and Prevention: An International Journal analyzes how this plaque reflects a World War II mentality, when racism against Japanese Americans and others was heightened.

Ironically, an inaccurate plaque is closest to the scene. Today, it is splashed with red paint to signify the blood spilled there.

Duncan’s cousin, Lisa Peake, likes to come to the plaque to burn sage, purifying the area as she smudges with an eagle feather.

“I smudge and pray when I come here,” Peake said. “My grandparents were dead before I was even born. I feel it inside a lot. So I know when they say blood memory.”

There’s no way to confirm how many people were killed that day. Army estimates from the time calculated that about 200 people were killed. Duncan and other indigenous leaders estimate closer to 400 people lived on the island, and very few survived.

One Family’s Legacy

Duncan’s mom isn’t alive anymore, but he has a recording of her voice set to music. He played it from a CD out of his car stereo as he smudged the hillside with sage.

In the recording, Mildred Duncan explains how Lucy Moore and her mother — Mildred’s great-grandmother — both survived the massacre. They went up into the mountains, hunting animals and eating wild onions and potatoes. After about a month, they came back down and settled near Upper Lake. Listen below:





In an act of fierce determination, Lucy Moore lived more than a century after the massacre. She married a man much younger than she was, and survived to 110 years old. In her final years, she helped raise Clayton after he was born in 1950.

“My mom said she was talking our language, telling me what to do, telling me to go do this and that. And then every time she went out and prayed — she had cataracts so she couldn't see — but I’d run outside [and] bring her inside. I was like, her little eyes, you know,” laughed Duncan. “That's why out of our whole family, I took this on.”

Now, Duncan is raising his three grandkids who are about the same age he was when Lucy helped raise him.

He’s figuring out how he’ll tell them her story.

“You can imagine these guys with guns and bayonets, walking through these shallow places and looking for these people hiding, too. How can anybody feel proud of what my forefathers did?” he asked.

It took Duncan a while to learn how to forgive.

“My mother would ask me, ‘Why are you always walking around here mad? Let me tell you about grandma. She used to pray, and she forgave those people, and she lived through it,’ ” recalled Duncan. “And so I start thinking, what an ultimate human being. If I were to hurt any white man, I would shame my grandma’s prayer.”

Today, the descendants of those who were killed in that massacre are part of the Robinson Rancheria, and other rancherias, in Lake County. The nearby town of Kelseyville, named after Andrew Kelsey, has a historical marker where Kelsey and Stone are buried. But there’s no mention of the massacre that was carried out in their name.

Duncan wants to make sure people in Lake County don’t forget Bloody Island. He’s established the Lucy Moore Foundation in his grandmother’s memory. For the last two decades, he’s been organizing a Sunrise Ceremony of Forgiveness every May at Bloody Island where people from different tribes gather.

“We are spiritual people, we are the creator's people,” Duncan said. “We don’t start wars, we don’t steal, we don’t lie, and we don’t kill. Human beings don’t do that.”

Some locals who are white, like Charmaine Larsen, also attend the ceremony.