Should Venture Capital Backed Startups Get Federal Stimulus Money?

Many Silicon Valley startups are not currently eligible for federal stimulus loans, but that could change thanks to new legislation from Congresswoman Anna Eshoo and Congressman Ro Khanna. (Nuthawut Somsuk/iStock)
Like small companies all over the country, Silicon Valley startups have been letting tens of thousands of people go. But does that mean venture-capital-backed startups should receive small-business loans paid for by taxpayers? It depends on who you ask.
A few weeks back, Congressman Ro Khanna and Congresswoman Anna Eshoo co-signed a letter to the Trump Administration arguing for VC backed startups to be treated like other small businesses.
As the letter states: "Because startups can sometimes have dozens of investors – including angel investors, venture capital firms, and the investing arms of corporations — even determining if any given startup is eligible could be prohibitively onerous for these companies to apply for SBA resources."
That letter went nowhere, to the apparent surprise of Congresswoman Eshoo, whose father owned a small business back when she was growing up in Connecticut.
"He was a jeweler and a watchmaker by trade. Business went up. It went down. It went sideways," Eshoo said. "These startups are the definition of small, and we want them to succeed!"
Sponsored
This week, the two Silicon Valley congressional representatives co-sponsored legislation that argues tech startups face the same kind of economic risk Eshoo’s dad did. New businesses commonly fail at the rate of 20 percent a year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Silicon Valley startups fail at the rate of 90 percent.
"There are going to be winners and losers. The start up environment has always been like that," said Rachel Massaro of the non profit Joint Venture Silicon Valley.
Massaro reminds us that seed and early stage VC funding in the region has been shrinking over the last decade, as has the popularity of filing for an IPO. What has been on the upswing: an “exit strategy” other businesses commonly can't enjoy.
Large companies in Silicon Valley like to buy startups, for the people and the technology. If you have a lot of cash, and many tech giants do right now, a recession is what investors call a “buying opportunity.” As Massaro said, "They have more money. They have more ability to absorb the crisis and move past it. So they might very well pick out some of those small companies and integrate them into their own."
Tell that to someone whose employer hasn’t been snapped up yet. More than 400 U.S. startups have laid off more than 47,000 employees since early March, according to a pandemic-era start up tracker called Layoffs.fyi.
In a recent press call, Congressman Ro Khanna, said the legislation can help Silicon Valley rebound faster and better than it would otherwise. "The Valley has gone through this before. The biggest thing the federal government really can do is small business loans and continuing to make fundamental business investments in science and technology that could allow for that emergence."
The stimulus packages haven’t explicitly excluded Silicon Valley startups. But the rules that govern who gets to apply exclude companies more or less controlled by wealthy investors, like venture capitalists. Acknowledging concern about wealthy investors bellying up to the public trough, the Caring for Startup Employees Act of 2020 would bar startups from using money they received under the new waiver to pay their investors.
Tech trade groups like the National Venture Capital Association have lobbied for federal consideration. But many banks and lenders are still reluctant to accept applications from VC-backed startups. Individual start up founders say they’re not so sure they want the money.
Fritz Morris is CEO and co-founder of Bright Mind Labs, an online education platform focused on adults looking to beef up their career skills. "The idea is that there are a couple billion people in the world without access to good quality education, career skills training and mentorship," he said.
More Related Stories
Morris has got angel investors. "These are, for the most part, friends of mine, including some folks who were there at the ground level of some of the biggest tech firms around Silicon Valley," said Morris. He has not applied for federal help.
"Having an extra $25-50,000, as small as that might seem to some people, would actually be pretty helpful when we’re going through some of these pilots," Morris acknowledged. "But I do have sort of an ethical position on that where I feel like if the primary intention is to help people who really are struggling, then I do think probably the majority of those folks are outside of Silicon Valley. The mom and pop founders and the retailers and the folks who just otherwise would lose their business or lose their income completely," Morris said.
He added that it hasn't escaped him how a number of well capitalized companies like Shake Shack and Stanford have been embarrassed by negative press into giving paycheck protection loan money back to the federal government.