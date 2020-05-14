Should Venture Capital Backed Startups Get Federal Stimulus Money?

This week, the two Silicon Valley congressional representatives co-sponsored legislation that argues tech startups face the same kind of economic risk Eshoo’s dad did. New businesses commonly fail at the rate of 20 percent a year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Silicon Valley startups fail at the rate of 90 percent.

"There are going to be winners and losers. The start up environment has always been like that," said Rachel Massaro of the non profit Joint Venture Silicon Valley.

Massaro reminds us that seed and early stage VC funding in the region has been shrinking over the last decade, as has the popularity of filing for an IPO. What has been on the upswing: an “exit strategy” other businesses commonly can't enjoy.

Large companies in Silicon Valley like to buy startups, for the people and the technology. If you have a lot of cash, and many tech giants do right now, a recession is what investors call a “buying opportunity.” As Massaro said, "They have more money. They have more ability to absorb the crisis and move past it. So they might very well pick out some of those small companies and integrate them into their own."

Tell that to someone whose employer hasn’t been snapped up yet. More than 400 U.S. startups have laid off more than 47,000 employees since early March, according to a pandemic-era start up tracker called Layoffs.fyi.

In a recent press call, Congressman Ro Khanna, said the legislation can help Silicon Valley rebound faster and better than it would otherwise. "The Valley has gone through this before. The biggest thing the federal government really can do is small business loans and continuing to make fundamental business investments in science and technology that could allow for that emergence."

The stimulus packages haven’t explicitly excluded Silicon Valley startups. But the rules that govern who gets to apply exclude companies more or less controlled by wealthy investors, like venture capitalists. Acknowledging concern about wealthy investors bellying up to the public trough, the Caring for Startup Employees Act of 2020 would bar startups from using money they received under the new waiver to pay their investors.

Tech trade groups like the National Venture Capital Association have lobbied for federal consideration. But many banks and lenders are still reluctant to accept applications from VC-backed startups. Individual start up founders say they’re not so sure they want the money.

Fritz Morris is CEO and co-founder of Bright Mind Labs, an online education platform focused on adults looking to beef up their career skills. "The idea is that there are a couple billion people in the world without access to good quality education, career skills training and mentorship," he said.