Twitter Says No Changes to SF Headquarters Planned Even Though Employees Can Work From Home Permanently

Twitter says it has no plans to leave its San Francisco-based headquarters, despite an email that went out on Tuesday, stating that employees who want to work from home permanently will be able to do so.

A spokesperson for the social media giant told KQED there's "no change to headquarters planned" as of yet, and said the building — located in San Francisco's South of Market Street district — will remain open for workers who choose to go back once it is safe to do so.

BuzzFeed News first reported the shift to a remote workforce on Tuesday.