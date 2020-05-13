Poll Finds Deep Concern About COVID-19, Economy

The online poll of 2,578 likely voters by Change Research found bipartisan agreement on several areas of concern: the government response, the economy and jobs. Strong majorities of both parties said they are worried about all three things.

Voters said they're especially concerned about higher taxes and public health care costs as a result of the pandemic.

But just 23% of Republicans said they are worried about getting sick while 42% expressed concern about a family member becoming ill from the coronavirus. Among Democrats those numbers were 79% and 92%, respectively.

Asian American and black voters expressed far more worry about becoming personally sick than did white or Latino voters.

The poll also found overwhelming support for a legislative proposal to ban flavored tobacco products in California, with majorities of Republicans and Democrats backing the measure.

That bill is supported by Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids, which paid for the poll. The bill will get its first hearing today.