Newsom Defends Mask Deals That Fell Through

Governor Gavin’s Newsom’s administration is defending several unsuccessful deals it made to buy medical masks and face shields that help protect against COVID-19. In an Assembly oversight hearing at the state Capitol Monday afternoon, officials stressed no taxpayer money was actually lost in the deals.

Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED Politics

Oil and Gas Industry Wants Help, and Less Regulation, Amid Crisis

Several weeks ago, an oil and gas group representing hundreds of companies that drill in California asked the state for help to prevent a collapse of their industry and the loss of jobs. California regulators say they’re prepared to give a break to oil and gas producers dealing with severe drops in fuel demand because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Reporter: Ted Goldberg, KQED

Why All Eyes Are on California's 25th Congressional District

Today, voters in one of Southern California’s most hotly contested congressional districts decide who will replace Democrat Katie Hill. Hill resigned six months ago after affair allegations. Some of her private photos were leaked.

Reporter: Guy Marzorati, KQED Politics