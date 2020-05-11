KQED is a proud member of
How Will The Pandemic Affect Our Response To The Climate Crisis?
Thanks to shelter-in-place orders, we car-lovin’ Californians are driving 75% less, according to one recent estimate from UC Davis. That's good for the environment in the short-term, but it's not a sustainable way to lower emissions in the long-term.

So what does this pandemic mean for the environment — and will it cause the Bay Area to step up its efforts to stave off the climate crisis, or pull back?

Guest: Kevin Stark, KQED science reporter

