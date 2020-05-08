Newsom: Some Retailers Can Re-Open

Nearly two months after many California businesses shut their doors to slow the spread of the coronavirus, some retailers and manufacturers are re-opening… just a little bit... starting today.

Reporter: Guy Marzorati, KQED

Mom-and-Pop Shops Prepare to Re-Open at LA's Flower Mart

Small shops prepare for a partial reopening and hope they can make enough sales to stay open.

Guest: Marta Hernandez, flower shop owner

Why Some People Can't Get Unemployment Benefits

Millions of newly jobless people have filed for unemployment benefits since March. In California, many who’ve applied aren't getting their payments, for several reasons. One of them is something known as "false claim penalty cases." These are people who either tried to defraud the state when they filed for unemployment in the past, or just made honest mistakes when filling out complicated paperwork.

Guest: Kaila Hoppe, unemployed television costumer

Working Actors Find Residuals Reduce Their Unemployment

Turns out, there are a lot of ways to lose your unemployment check, or at least part of it. Consider the plight of working actors. Work they did years ago, can count against their current unemployment benefits, just when they need them most.

Reporter: David Wagner, KPCC