'My Mom Is Beyond A Superwoman': Mother's Day While Locked Up

Pedro Archuleta and his mother, Connie Archuleta, have gotten closer since Pedro's incarceration in 2002.

But the COVID-19 pandemic has cast a shadow of worry over both of them. Connie worries about conditions inside the California Institution for Men in Chino, where Pedro, who also has a respiratory illness called Valley fever, is locked up. And Pedro worries that he can't do enough to help his 73 year-old mother right now.

Guest: Robin Estrin, freelance journalist and student at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism

