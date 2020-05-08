KQED is a proud member of
'My Mom Is Beyond A Superwoman': Mother's Day While Locked Up
Devin KatayamaEricka Cruz GuevarraAlan Montecillo
Pedro Archuleta grew up in Brawley, California. He's always been close with his mother, Connie, and says that although it's very hard to be apart while he serves a life sentence at the California Institution for Men, their bond has only grown stronger. (Connie Archuleta)

Pedro Archuleta and his mother, Connie Archuleta, have gotten closer since Pedro's incarceration in 2002.

But the COVID-19 pandemic has cast a shadow of worry over both of them. Connie worries about conditions inside the California Institution for Men in Chino, where Pedro, who also has a respiratory illness called Valley fever, is locked up. And Pedro worries that he can't do enough to help his 73 year-old mother right now.

Guest: Robin Estrin, freelance journalist and student at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism

